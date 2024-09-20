Thai Zoo Plans To Trademark Viral Baby Hippo Moo Deng To Fund Conservation Efforts
Atthapon Nundee, zookeeper at Thailand's Khao Kheow Open Zoo, revealed that viral sensation Moo Deng, a baby pygmy hippo, might soon get her own trademark after gaining internet fame in recent weeks.
Trademarking "Moo Deng the hippo" could help the zoo prevent others from profiting off her and generate additional income to improve animal welfare.
The Thai zoo funds endangered species breeding programs, including clouded leopards, and aims to support these efforts by patenting the popular hippo's image and selling branded merchandise.
Since going viral on Instagram and TikTok, Moo Deng has become widely popular. The two-month-old pygmy hippo has boosted zoo visitor numbers.
The pygmy hippopotamus is listed as endangered by the IUCN due to poaching and habitat loss.
