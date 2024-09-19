Lionsgate Enters Agreement To Train AI On Its Film And TV Library
Lionsgate has partnered with applied AI research company Runway to develop a customized model tailored to the studio’s film and TV content.
The AI is designed to assist Lionsgate Studios, its filmmakers, directors, and other creative professionals in enhancing their projects by generating cinematic video, which can be further refined using Runway’s tools.
Lionsgate, known for franchises like John Wick and The Hunger Games, announced the collaboration to support filmmakers and creative talent in augmenting their work.
The partnership comes amid growing concerns from filmmakers about AI's impact on jobs, including the creation of AI replicas of background performers, which contributed to last year’s SAG-AFTRA strike.
In response, California Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed two SAG-AFTRA-backed bills granting performers more control over their digital likenesses.
