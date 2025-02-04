Aaradhya Bachchan Returns to Court Over Ongoing Fake Health Claims
Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has filed a new petition in the Delhi High Court, seeking the removal of fake and misleading information about her health from various websites.
This petition follows a previous order from the Delhi High Court which directed Google, the Bollywood Times social media account, and other websites to remove content that Aaradhya had identified in her earlier petition.
During today’s hearing, the court issued a notice to Google in response to the petition filed by Amitabh Bachchan's 13-year-old granddaughter.
In her previous petition, Aaradhya had reported that misleading videos on YouTube falsely depicted her as seriously ill. Some even claimed she had passed away.
The court emphasised that everyone, including celebrities, has the right to dignity, particularly concerning their physical and mental health.
Aaradhya Bachchan filed this second petition after several websites and social media platforms failed to comply with the earlier court order.
YouTube Plagued By Death Hoaxes Of Celebrities And Their Children