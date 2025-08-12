Supreme Court’s Order To Remove All Stray Dogs Sparks Online Debate
The Supreme Court has ordered the removal of all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR, sparking a divided response.
RWAs welcomed the move, but animal activists said civic bodies lack the land and funds for such a massive task, warning it could worsen human-dog conflicts.
Activists called the directive one of the most “regressive ideas” yet, saying it has created panic among dog feeders and animal lovers.
The order requires civic authorities to build shelters for at least 5,000 dogs within 6–8 weeks, with staff for sterilisation and vaccination, CCTV monitoring, and scope for expansion. A helpline for reporting dog bites must also be set up.
The court also warned that strict action would follow against anyone obstructing authorities from seizing stray dogs.
