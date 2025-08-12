India Added To UK’s 'Deport Now, Appeal Later' Criminal List: What It Means
The UK has added India to its expanded “Deport Now, Appeal Later” list, which now covers 23 countries.
Under the policy, foreign offenders are deported after sentencing, with appeals heard remotely via video from abroad.
The Home Office announced Sunday that the list has grown from eight to 23 nations as part of a crackdown on rising migration and delays in removing offenders.
The original list included Finland, Nigeria, Estonia, Albania, Belize, Mauritius, Tanzania, and Kosovo.
New additions include India, Angola, Australia, Botswana, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, Guyana, Indonesia, Kenya, Latvia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Uganda, and Zambia.
Officials say the change will save taxpayers money by preventing offenders from staying in the UK long after serving their prison terms.
