Supreme Court Raises Press Freedom Concerns in ANI vs Wikipedia Case
The Supreme Court has questioned the Delhi High Court’s order to remove a Wikipedia page linked to ANI’s defamation case.
The apex court bench heard Wikimedia Foundation’s plea and questioned the Delhi HC’s claim that Wikipedia content interfered with court proceedings.
The judges also pointed to press freedom. “That’s the irony. You are a media house seeking a gag order against the media?” Justice Bhuyan told ANI’s lawyer.
ANI sued Wikipedia in July for defamation over a section citing The Ken and The Caravan. It claimed Wikipedia controlled content, making it ineligible for safe harbor protection in India.
Earlier, the court asked Wikipedia to disclose contributor identities. Wikipedia challenged this and later reached a consent order with ANI, issuing notices while keeping identities confidential.
