Nearly Half of India’s MLAs Face Criminal Charges, Andhra Pradesh Leads: Report
Nearly 45% of 4,092 MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to an analysis by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).
ADR analysed 4,092 of 4,123 MLAs' affidavits from 28 states and three UTs. Affidavits of 24 MLAs were unreadable. Seven assembly seats are vacant.
The latest ADR report reveals that 1,861 MLAs have criminal cases. Of these, 1,205 (29%) face serious charges, including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, and crimes against women.
Andhra Pradesh has the highest number, with 138 MLAs (79%) declaring criminal cases, followed by Kerala and Telangana at 69% each.
Other states with a high percentage include Bihar (66%), Maharashtra (65%), and Tamil Nadu (59%).
Andhra Pradesh also leads in serious criminal cases, with 98 MLAs (56%). Telangana (50%), Bihar (49%), Odisha (45%), Jharkhand (45%), and Maharashtra (41%) follow closely.
