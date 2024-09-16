Study Finds Link Between Young Kids' Screen Time And Emotional Outbursts
A recent study suggests that using mobile phones and tablets to watch cartoons and other content may contribute to emotional outbursts in everyday situations like waking up, going to bed, or refusing meals.
Published in JAMA Pediatrics, the research highlights a link between frequent device use at 3.5 years old and increased anger and frustration by age 4.5.
It also found that children displaying anger and frustration at 4.5 years old were more likely to use devices by the age of 5.5.
This suggests a potential cycle in which early exposure to devices may hinder the development of healthy emotional regulation skills in young children.
"It might allow parents to immediately avoid a temper tantrum but in the long term, repeated use of this kind of strategy does not allow children to develop strong, internal emotional regulation skills," it read.
