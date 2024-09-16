Monsoon Set To Retreat Early, IMD Predicts Warmer September Ahead
Warmer temperatures are expected across much of the country starting September 19, with climatic signs pointing to the monsoon potentially retreating from northwest India by September 22.
If accurate, this will mark the earliest monsoon withdrawal in eight years, followed by a brief rise in temperatures before cooler autumn weather arrives in early October.
The Indian Meteorological Department's extended range forecast indicates a lower chance of rain across most of the country, except in eastern India, during the week of September 26 to October 3.
The first half of the month has brought unusually heavy rainfall to several parts of north India. Since June 1, the country has experienced an overall 8% surplus in rainfall, though with regional differences.
