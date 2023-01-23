Who Is 72-year-old Gunman Who Shot Dead 10 in California?
A 72-year-old man reportedly opened fire at a dance studio in California's Monterey Park, killing 10 people and injuring 10 others.
Identified as Huu Can Tran, the suspect was later found dead inside a white cargo van with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with police, CNN reported.
Members of the Monterey Park community gathered for a vigil to honor the victims of the shooting on Sunday.
Alhambra Mayor Sasha Renée Pérez tweeted, “To have this tragedy occur on Lunar New Year weekend, makes this especially painful.”
Flags on government buildings will be lowered to half-mast until sunset on Thursday as a "mark of respect" for the victims, US President Joe Biden said.
