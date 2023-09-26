Spotify Expands Podcast Horizons With AI-Driven Multilingual Voice Translations
Spotify has announced the integration of a new AI-powered tool that can translate podcasts into different languages using the host's voice.
Using OpenAI’s technology, the company intends to make the podcast listening experience more authentic by maintaining podcasters’ “distinctive speech characteristics”.
The audio streaming platform has collaborated with notable podcasters such as Monica Padman, Bill Simmons, Steven Bartlett, Dax Shepard and Lex Fridman, for this initiative.
The company plans to initially offer these voice translations for a limited number of catalog episodes and future releases, making them available in multiple languages such as Spanish, French, and German.