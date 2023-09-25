X's Head Of Policy For India And South Asia Quits
Samiran Gupta, the head of policy for India and South Asia at social media platform X, has resigned, according to a report by Reuters.
Gupta held the highest-ranking position for X, formerly known as Twitter, within India. He enabled transition leadership for Twitter post acquisition by Elon Musk led X-Corp.
As per his LinkedIn profile, he was responsible for "key content-related policy issues" and "defending Twitter's position with new policy developments and support in-country sales organization".
According to the report, Gupta was the only executive engaging with the government and political parties in India.
Currently X is appealing against an Indian court ruling which says that the platform failed to comply with government orders to remove certain content.
On the other hand, India told the court that X is a "habitual non-compliant platform" and for years has not followed many orders to remove content, undermining the government's role.
