SpaceX’s Starship Completes First Payload Test After Series of Failures
SpaceX has successfully launched its latest test of the Starship mega rocket, marking the first-ever deployment of a test payload.
The uncrewed mission carried eight dummy satellites, which splashed down in the Indian Ocean after coasting through space for just over an hour.
This was the world’s 10th biggest and most powerful rocket blasted from SpaceX’s launch site in South Texas.
NASA and SpaceX plan to use the system for upcoming missions, including returning astronauts to the Moon this decade. SpaceX’s ultimate ambition is to send humans to Mars.
During the test, Starship completed orbit and splashed down upright, while its Super Heavy Booster landed in the Atlantic after a test burn.
This successful demo was the Starship’s 10th test followed by many failed tests in January and March that ended in ocean wreckage.
