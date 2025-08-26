Elon Musk’s xAI Sues Apple and OpenAI Over Alleged AI Monopoly
Elon Musk’s AI startup, xAI, has filed a lawsuit against Apple and ChatGPT maker OpenAI in a US federal court in Texas.
The lawsuit accuses the two companies of conspiring illegally to block competition in artificial intelligence. xAI said it is seeking billions of dollars in damages.
In June 2024, Apple and OpenAI partnered to integrate ChatGPT into Apple’s iOS, iPadOS and macOS.
The lawsuit claims that Apple and OpenAI have “locked up markets to maintain their monopolies and prevent innovators like X and xAI from competing.”
Reuters, citing the lawsuit, reported: “If not for its exclusive deal with OpenAI, Apple would have no reason to refrain from more prominently featuring the X app and the Grok app in its App Store.”
On Monday, Elon Musk tweeted: “A million reviews with a 4.9 average for @Grok and still Apple refuses to mention Grok on any lists.”
Why Is Elon Musk's X Fighting the Indian Government in Court?
Click here