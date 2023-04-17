SpaceX Starship Gears Up For Its First Test Flight Today
Elon Musk’s SpaceX is set to launch an orbital test of its flagship Starship launch vehicle on Monday.
The orbital test mission will be the first launch of SpaceX’s fully-stacked Starship rocket system, which includes the Starship spacecraft and the Super Heavy Rocket.
The Super Heavy Rocket will separate from Starship about three minutes after launch and splash down in the Gulf of Mexico.
After ascending to a height of almost 150 miles, Starship will complete a near- circular orbit of the Earth before coming to rest in the Pacific Ocean about 90 minutes after launch.
Starship is the next generation of SpaceX’s launch systems, designed to carry both astronauts and cargo to Earth’s orbit, the Moon, Mars, and even beyond.
It is scheduled to blast off from Starbase, the SpaceX spaceport in Boca Chica, Texas, United States, at 8:00 A.M. Central Time (1 P.M. GMT).
