Spacesuit Prototype For Astronauts On NASA's Artemis III Mission Revealed, What We Know

A spacesuit prototype that NASA astronauts plan to wear for the Artemis III mission in 2025 was unveiled on March 15.
Artemis III mission aims to make history by sending the first humans to explore the region near the lunar South Pole.
According to NASA, with this mission, NASA and its partners will land the first woman and first person of color on the surface of the moon.
The extreme, contrasting conditions of moon's south pole make it a challenging location for landing. The spacesuit, unveiled on Wednesday will give lunar explorers extra mobility, protection, & the latest technology.
NASA’s Orion spacecraft will be used to send the astronauts to and from Earth and into and out of lunar orbit.
SpaceX has been selected to provide the human landing system that will transport Artemis III astronauts from Orion in lunar orbit.
The astronauts will conduct scientific work and a series of moonwalks, to explore the surface during their time on the moon.