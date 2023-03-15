OpenAI Introduces GPT-4: What Makes it Different from ChatGPT?

OpenAI released GPT-4 on March 14, which according to the company is more reliable, creative, and will be able to handle much more nuanced instructions than ChatGPT.
GPT-4 is capable of reading, analysing or generating up to 25,000 words of text. One of the biggest highlights of GPT-4 is its ability to understand images as input.
Samples shared by OpenAI demonstrated that GPT-4 is capable of doing calculations based on data in an image, detecting elements, providing a detailed summary of images containing text, and can even help one understand memes.