South Korea Flight Crash: A Harrowing Addition to Deadly Air Disasters
A Jeju Air flight skidded off the runway in South Korea on Sunday, killing 179 people. This tragedy adds to a series of devastating air crashes in recent years, underscoring the fragility of air travel safety.
In May 2022, a Tara Air flight carrying 22 passengers, including four Indians, crashed in Nepal's Mustang district. Bodies were recovered three days later, with poor weather cited as a likely cause.
On August 7, 2020, an Air India Express Boeing 737 overshot Kozhikode airport’s table-top runway in heavy rain, plunging into a valley and splitting in two. The flight carried 190 passengers and crew.
On May 22, 2020, an Airbus A320 crashed into Karachi’s Model Colony, a densely populated area near the runway, killing over 97 people.
On June 1, 2009, Air France Flight 447 disappeared from radar during a flight with 216 passengers and 12 crew. Days later, bodies were found 600 miles off Brazil's northeast coast.
On November 12, 1996, a Saudi Arabian airline Boeing 747 from Delhi to Dhahran collided mid-air with another aircraft over Charkhi Dadri, India, killing all 349 on board.
