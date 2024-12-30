Climate Change Added 41 Days of Extreme Heat Globally in 2024: Report
In 2024, people across the globe faced an average of 41 additional days of dangerous heat due to human-induced climate change.
The analysis, conducted by researchers from World Weather Attribution and Climate Central, marks the close of a year that broke multiple climate records.
Scientists also discovered that climate change significantly intensified many of the year's extreme and destructive weather events, with some regions experiencing more than 150 days of extreme heat due to its impact.
With unprecedented heat across the globe, 2024 is likely to be the hottest year ever recorded.
To assess the impact of climate change, the international team of volunteer scientists compared daily temperatures in 2024 to what would have been expected in a world without climate change.
Scientists warned that this year serves as a stark reminder of how close the planet is to breaching the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C warming limit above pre-industrial levels.
