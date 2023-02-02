Journalist Siddique Kappan Walks Out Of Jail After Two Years
Siddique Kappan, a journalist from Kerala, who was arrested in October 2020 in Uttar Pradesh, walked out on bail on Thursday.
After coming out of jail, Kappan told the media, "I have come out of jail after 28 months. I want to thank the media for supporting me. False allegations were put against me. I am happy to be out now."
Kappan was arrested by the UP police while he was on his way to Hathras, in light of the gangrape and murder of a Dalit girl there.
Kappan was charged under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code.
The FIR filed in 2020 against Kappan alleged that he was gathering foreign funds to create unrest.
