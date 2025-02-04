Shein Re-Enters Indian Market After Five Years. What’s Different This Time?
Shein, the Chinese fast-fashion giant, is making a comeback in India nearly five years after being banned.
This time, it is re-entering the market through a partnership with Reliance Retail, owned by Mukesh Ambani. The app is now available on both the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.
Unlike its previous operations, Shein will not manage the business directly. Instead, Reliance Retail will have full control over the Shein India Fast Fashion app, overseeing everything from operations to customer data.
Shein will serve solely as a technology partner, providing the app and backend systems without any ownership stake or direct role in sales management.
A key condition of the deal mandates that all customer data be stored within India, with Shein barred from accessing it—an arrangement aimed at addressing the security concerns that led to its initial ban.
Since 2020, India has blocked over 300 Chinese apps due to security risks and geopolitical tensions.
Shein’s return is a rare exception, approved only after thorough security checks by ministries like IT and Home Affairs. The company must also undergo regular cybersecurity audits by government-approved firms.
