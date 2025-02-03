UK Introduces Tough New Laws to Tackle AI-Generated Child Abuse Material
The UK government has announced four new laws to combat AI-generated child sexual abuse material (CSAM).
According to their Home Office, the UK will be the first country to criminalise the possession, creation, or distribution of AI tools designed for generating CSAM. Offenders could face up to five years in prison.
Possessing AI paedophile manuals—guides on using AI for sexual abuse—will also become illegal, with a maximum penalty of three years in prison.
Another law will target websites where paedophiles share CSAM or exchange grooming advice. Running such sites will carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.
Border Force can now require suspected offenders to unlock devices at UK borders. Penalties of up to three years in prison depend on content severity.
AI-generated CSAM includes fully or partially computer-generated images. Some software can "nudify" real photos or swap faces, creating realistic but fake images.
