Savitri Jindal Outpaces Ambani And Adani In Net Worth Surge
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Savitri Jindal experienced the most significant increase in net worth among India's wealthiest individuals in the past calendar year.
The chairperson of the OP Jindal Group witnessed a growth of $9.6 billion in her fortune during that time, with her total wealth now standing at around $25 billion.
Jindal is India's richest woman and now also the fifth-wealthiest person in the country.
In contrast, Mukesh Ambani, the head of Reliance Industries (RIL) and India's wealthiest person, saw a relatively modest uptick of approximately $5 billion during that time frame.
Gautam Adani, the second-richest Indian behind Ambani, saw a decline in his net worth by $35.4 billion to $85.1 billion.
Colorado Supreme Court Bars Trump From State Election Over Capitol Riot Links
Click here