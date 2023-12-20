Colorado Supreme Court Bars Trump From State Election Over Capitol Riot Links
The Colorado Supreme Court has declared that Donald Trump is ineligible to participate in the upcoming presidential election in the state, citing a constitutional provision related to insurrection.
In a 4-3 judgement, the court determined that Trump was ineligible as a candidate due to his involvement in an insurrection related to the US Capitol riot nearly three years ago.
In January 2021, supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the election results, disrupting the certification of Joe Biden's victory.
The ruling applies to the state's March 5 primary election, where Republican voters choose their presidential candidate. It may also impact the general election in Colorado next November.
The court stayed its decision until January 4, or until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on the case and shall have the final say.
Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign, criticized the ruling as "completely flawed" and strongly condemned the justices involved.
