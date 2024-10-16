Samsung India Workers Call Off 37-Day Strike After Amicable Resolution and Welfare Assurances
The workers' strike at Samsung India's plant near Chennai has been called off following an amicable resolution of issues, with the management announcing several welfare measures on October 15.
According to a statement from the Tamil Nadu Labour Department, the decision to end the strike came after Chief Minister MK Stalin and other ministers instructed officials from various departments to hold discussions with all stakeholders.
As a result of these conciliatory talks, it was agreed to end the strike immediately and resume operations. The workers vowed to avoid any actions harmful to the management’s interests.
A Samsung India spokesperson welcomed the resolution, assuring that no punitive action would be taken against workers who participated in the strike.
The State Labour Department stated that the management has promised a written assurance to the workers' charter of demands.
Over 1,000 workers at Samsung Electronics' Chennai factory had been staging a sit-in protest, which reached its 37th day.
Pokémon Developer Game Freak Hit by Data Breach, 2600+ Employee Records Exposed