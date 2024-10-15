Pokémon Developer Game Freak Hit by Data Breach, 2600+ Employee Records Exposed
Game Freak, the company behind the Pokémon video game series, has confirmed a data breach that occurred in August. The breach came to light after stolen data surfaced online a few days ago.
According to a BBC report, the leaked data includes over 2,606 names and email addresses of current and former employees, as well as contract partners. However, it remains unclear whether any user data was compromised.
Game Freak has not disclosed whether the breach involved concept art, development documents, or files from early Pokémon games and upcoming projects.
The video game maker apologized for the inconvenience and concern caused, stating it will notify those affected by the breach and enhance its security measures.
