Gunman Opened Fire In Russian School, Killed 13 Before Reportedly Shooting Himself
A gunman opened fire at a school in the central Russian town of Izhevsk, killing 13 people including seven children and wounding more than 20.
According to the TASS news agency, the attacker was armed with two pistols and a large supply of ammunition.
The attacker wore a black t-shirt with a red swastika and a balaclava (a close-fitting garment covering the whole head and neck except for parts of the face.)
Russian investigators said he killed himself after his shooting spree. The motive of the attack is still unclear.
The school is in the city centre of Izhevsk, located about 970 km east of Moscow.
