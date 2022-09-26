Mohammad Rizwan And Haris Rauf Guide Pakistan To T20 Series Equaliser Against England
Mohammad Rizwan's 88-run knock and Haris Rauf's three wickets helped Pakistan win by three wickets in the fourth T20 against England to level the series 2-2.
Moeen Ali won the toss for England and opted to bowl first at National Stadium, Karachi.
Mohammad Rizwan's scored a half-century in the first inning. His 88-run knock helped Pakistan end the 20 overs at 166/4.
In the second inning, the Pakistani bowlers continued to add pressure on the English batters as England started losing wickets in quick succession.
Haris Rauf picked 3/32 that helped Pakistan finish England's inning at 163 to seal the victory by three runs.
With the victory, Pakistan also levelled 2-2 in the seven-match T20I series. Haris Rauf was announced as the Player of the Match.
