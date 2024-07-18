RPF Rescues Over 84,000 At Risk Children Across India's Railways Since 2018
Over the past seven years (2018-2024), the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has rescued 84,119 children at risk in stations and trains nationwide, according to data from the Ministry of Railways.
Most of these children had run away from home or were reported missing, while some had been left behind at railway stations or on trains. Additionally, some of the rescued children had been kidnapped.
These efforts are part of the RPF's 'Nanhe Faristey' mission, which focuses on rescuing children in need of care and protection across various Indian Railway Zones.
The RPF rescued a total of 17,112 children in 2018, 15,932 in 2019, 5,011 in 2020, 11,907 in 2021, 17,756 in 2022 and lastly, 11,794 in 2023.
The operation continues to adapt to new challenges, striving to create a safer environment for children throughout India's extensive railway network, the Railway Ministry stated.
After children are rescued by the RPF, they are handed over to the District Child Welfare Committee, which then reunites them with their parents.
