Elon Musk To Relocate SpaceX And X HQs To Texas Over California’s New LGBTQ+ Law
SpaceX CEO and X owner Elon Musk has announced that he will relocate the headquarters of both companies from California to Texas.
Musk had pledged to make this move following Governor Gavin Newsom's signing of a new law that prohibits school districts in the state from requiring parental notification of a child's gender identification change.
“I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children,” he added.
Musk has faced criticism for his inflammatory remarks about transgender people, including his daughter, who stated in court documents that she no longer wishes to be related to him.
According to Musk's biographer, the CEO attributed his daughter's shift in political views to her art school, claiming it turned her into a "full-on communist".
A 2023 report by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) revealed a 119% increase in tweets accusing LGBTQ+ community members of “grooming children for sexual abuse” since Musk acquired Twitter in 2022.
Musk subsequently sued the CCDH, claiming its “misleading claims” drove away advertisers. The case was dismissed in 2024.
Instagram Is Full Of Fake Accounts Posing As Smriti Singh And Husband Captain Anshuman Singh