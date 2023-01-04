Jeremy Renner Shares First Photo After Accident, Thanks Fans For Support
Marvel star Jeremy Renner, who was hospitalised after a snow plow accident, shared a photo from the hospital and thanked well-wishers for their support in light of the accident.
The photo Renner posted on Instagram showed bruises on his face. The caption read, "Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”
CNN reported that Renner was run over by a snowcat (a device used to remove snow) when he was trying to clear the snow from a private driveway.
Renner was airlifted from Nevada's Reno area to the hospital after the accident and underwent two surgeries.
Renner continues to remain in ICU. His condition is critical but stable, reported The New York Times.
