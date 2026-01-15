Roblox Introduces Mandatory Age Verification for Chat in India
Global gaming platform Roblox has announced that users in India will be required to verify their age to access chat features starting January 14.
The global rollout began in select regions in early December 2025 and is now expanding worldwide, with in-app prompts appearing across countries over the next week.
The move is aimed at limiting interaction between adults and children under 16 and encouraging age-appropriate conversations.
In Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands, where the system is already live, over 50% of daily users have completed the check.
"Roblox is the first major online gaming platform to mandate age verification for chat access across all age groups," the company stated in its announcement.
The company added that the images and videos used for its Facial Age Estimation process will be deleted after processing by its vendor, Persona.
Nipah Virus Threat: Jharkhand Intensifies Monitoring Following Bengal Cases
Click here