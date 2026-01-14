Nipah Virus Threat: Jharkhand Intensifies Monitoring Following Bengal Cases
Jharkhand issues health alert after two suspected Nipah virus cases were reported in neighbouring West Bengal.
The Jharkhand health department has stepped up surveillance, rapid reporting and public awareness across all districts to prevent a possible outbreak.
The two affected nurses from a Barasat hospital tested positive for Nipah at AIIMS Kalyani; their samples have been sent to NIV Pune for confirmation.
Over 120 close contacts of the nurses have been identified and placed under home isolation, with contact-tracing still underway.
Union Health Minister JP Nadda has assured full central support after speaking with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Nipah is a zoonotic disease that spreads from animals to humans, through contaminated food and via person-to-person contact, and can cause fatal encephalitis in severe cases.
Authorities are urging strict infection control practices and public precautions to contain any potential spread.
