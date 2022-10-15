Robbie Coltrane, Actor Who Played Hagrid In The Harry Potter Movie Series Dies At 72
Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, globally famous for portraying the role of Hagrid from the Harry Potter series died on Friday. He was 72.
Coltrane died at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, near Falkirk in Scotland, as confirmed by the actor's agent Belinda Wright in a BBC report.
Coltrane was also famous for featuring in two James Bond films namely Goldeneye and The World Is Not Enough.
The actor was conferred with the OBE in 2006 for his services to drama. In 2011, he also received the BAFTA Scotland award for outstanding contribution to film.
