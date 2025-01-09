Respiratory Infections, Including HMPV, Rise Aligns with Seasonal Norms: WHO
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported a seasonal rise in respiratory infections such as seasonal flu, rhinovirus, RSV, and HMPV in China aligns with typical seasonal trends.
According to the WHO, Chinese authorities have confirmed that healthcare facilities are not overwhelmed, hospital utilisation is lower than this time last year, and no emergency measures have been triggered.
Influenza remains the leading cause of respiratory infections across most age groups in the northern hemisphere, except for children aged 5 to 14, where Mycoplasma pneumoniae—a bacteria causing mild "walking pneumonia"—is the primary cause.
The activity of Sars-CoV-2, the virus behind Covid-19, has remained low in winter following higher levels during the summer.
The WHO advises standard precautions to prevent respiratory infections: individuals with mild symptoms should stay home, high-risk groups should seek timely medical care.
Masking is recommended in crowded or poorly ventilated areas, and people should cover coughs, wash hands regularly, and stay up-to-date on vaccines.
