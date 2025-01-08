Apple Faces Pressure to Remove Flawed AI News Feature
Apple is under fire to withdraw its controversial AI-powered news feature that has been producing false news alerts on the latest iPhones.
Designed to summarise breaking news notifications, the feature has been accused of fabricating entirely false claims in several instances.
The National Union of Journalists (NUJ), one of the largest journalist unions globally, urged Apple to "act swiftly" and remove the feature, warning of the risks of public misinformation.
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) echoed these concerns, stating Apple's measures so far were inadequate and calling for the feature to be taken offline.
Last month, the BBC criticised the AI tool after it falsely claimed that Luigi Mangione, accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, had shot himself.
On Friday, the AI misreported again, wrongly claiming that Luke Littler had won the PDC World Darts Championship hours before the event started. It also falsely announced that Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal had come out as gay.
