Regional Strife Deepens As Maldives Pushes For Indian Troop Exit By March 15
Maldives has called for India to remove its troops from its territory by March 15, escalating tensions between the South Asian nations.
The announcement was made by Abdullah Nazim Ibrahim, the Principal Secretary to President Muizzu on Public Policy, at the Presidential Palace in Malé.
Around 80 Indian soldiers are deployed on the Indian Ocean archipelago to aid in the maintenance of military equipment supplied by New Delhi to the Maldives and to support humanitarian initiatives in the area.
This comes amidst the escalating tensions between neighbours, exacerbated by three junior ministers in the Muizzu administration criticising Indians and PM Modi for his Lakshadweep visit.
The Maldivian president has consistently called for the withdrawal of Indian troops, a key promise during his election campaign last year. This demand was also highlighted in his inaugural address shortly after taking office in November 2023.
AI-Generated Comedy Special Of George Carlin Receives Backlash From Daughter