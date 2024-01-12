AI-Generated Comedy Special Of George Carlin Receives Backlash From Daughter
Over 15 years following his demise, the late stand-up comedian George Carlin has been resurrected through an artificial intelligence-produced special titled "George Carlin: I'm Glad I'm Dead".
Released on Tuesday, the hour-long special is the creation of Dudesy, a comedy AI co-hosted by "Mad TV" alum Will Sasso and podcaster Chad Kultgen.
The special begins with a disclaimer stating, “I just want to let you know very clearly that what you’re about to hear is not George Carlin. It’s my impersonation of George Carlin that I developed in the exact same way a human impressionist would.”
In the stand-up special, the AI-crafted portrayal of Carlin delved into prominent subjects such as mass shootings, the American class system, streaming services, social media, and artificial intelligence.
At one point, AI Carlin also sarcastically criticised billionaires like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, owner of X and Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon.
Kelly Carlin, the American radio host and daughter of the late comedian has criticised the attempt, saying, “No machine will ever replace his genius. These AI-generated products are clever attempts at trying to recreate a mind that will never exist again.”
In a series of posts, she said, “Let’s let the artist’s work speak for itself. Humans are so afraid of the void that we can’t let what has fallen into it stay there.”
