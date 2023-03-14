No More Reels, Dance Videos On Delhi Metro Amid Filming Ban
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday announced that passengers were now prohibited from recording videos while travelling on the metro.
"Filming reels, dance videos or any other such activities that may cause inconvenience to the passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro," it said in a release.
"Travel, don't cause trouble," DMRC tweeted , as it shared the warning.
DMRC has been using memes as part of their social media campaign to generate awareness regarding this issue.
According to Section 59 of Delhi Metro Railway (Operation And Maintenance) Act, those found guilty of creating nuisance in the metro will be punished with a fine of Rs 200 in addition to losing the fare they have already paid.
