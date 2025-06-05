Reddit Accuses Anthropic Of Unauthorised Use Of Platform Data
Reddit has sued AI startup Anthropic, accusing it of breaching a contract and using Reddit’s data without permission.
Filed in San Francisco, the lawsuit claims Anthropic trained its AI models on Reddit users’ personal data without consent. Reddit says this unauthorised use has caused the company harm.
In the suit, Reddit calls Anthropic a “late-blooming” AI company that claims to be an industry “white knight,” but alleges its actions prove otherwise.
Reddit’s chief legal officer, Ben Lee, told The Verge that Anthropic’s use of Reddit content for commercial gain could be worth billions.
This isn’t Anthropic’s first legal trouble.Last August, three authors sued the company in California, accusing it of building a business by stealing copyrighted books.
In October 2023, Universal Music also filed a lawsuit in Tennessee, alleging Anthropic systematically infringed on song lyrics.
