AIU Flags 128 Indian Athletes For Doping, Second Only To Kenya
India has once again ranked second globally for the highest number of track-and-field athletes barred from competition due to doping violations, according to the latest data released by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).
With 128 athletes currently serving bans, India trails just behind Kenya, which tops the list with 134.
The AIU list includes both international and national-level athletes who are currently ineligible to compete, either due to confirmed doping violations or decisions by national anti-doping bodies.
While the AIU focuses on international-level cases and support personnel, it also tracks domestic infractions reported by national federations.
India’s long-standing doping problem remains a concern, with officials from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) warning that continued violations could lead to a potential international ban.
In May alone, the AIU sanctioned 14 athletes for doping, including five from Kenya and three from India.
Created by World Athletics, the AIU is tasked with tackling doping and upholding ethical standards across the sport.
