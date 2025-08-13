Reddit Accuses AI Firms Of Exploiting Wayback Machine, Imposes Block
Reddit says AI companies have been using the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine to scrape its data.
In response, it will block the Archive from indexing most content, including posts, comments, and profiles. Only Reddit’s homepage will remain accessible for archiving.
Reddit allows AI firms to train on its posts—but only for a fee. Although it earlier promised not to restrict “good faith actors” like the Internet Archive, it claims some have been helping AI firms bypass licence payments.
Reddit says it has proof that AI companies are exploiting the Wayback Machine to skirt its rules.
The Internet Archive, a US-based non-profit, runs archive.org, a free digital library of websites, software, media, and books. It champions open access to information worldwide.
Supreme Court’s Order To Remove All Stray Dogs Sparks Online Debate