Reckitt Sues Dermatologist, Influencers for ‘False’ Claims About Dettol
Reckitt Benckiser India, maker of Dettol, has moved the Delhi High Court against dermatologist Dr. Manjot Marwah and influencers Raj Shamani and Ritik Chaturvedi.
The company alleges they made “false, misleading, and defamatory” comments about Dettol Antiseptic Liquid in a podcast and on social media.
On April 1, Shamani posted a podcast on YouTube featuring Dr. Marwah. In it, she said no dermatologist would recommend using Dettol to clean wounds.
She claimed it burns the wound and slows healing. She also said Dettol shouldn’t be added to bath water and is better suited for cleaning floors than skin.
Chaturvedi was added to the case for reposting a clip from the episode as an Instagram reel, according to Bar and Bench.
In an April 7 order, Reckitt sought a permanent injunction and damages for trademark infringement, as it rejected Marwah’s claims, stating Dettol is a licensed drug approved for use on human skin.
At the April 8 hearing, Dr. Marwah and Shamani agreed to remove the part of the podcast mentioning Dettol, while Chaturvedi took down the reel and was instructed not to share similar content.
Wikipedia Flags ‘Chilling Effect’ of HC Order in ANI Suit
Click here