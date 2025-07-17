RCB's Social Media Post Triggered Stampede: State Report
In a status report submitted to the court, the Karnataka government has largely held the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) management responsible for the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, which left 11 people dead.
The report, made public following a court directive, points to RCB’s social media announcement of a “free entry” victory parade, posted "without police approval", as a key trigger for the massive crowd.
According to the state, RCB only informed police about a potential parade on June 3, a day after their IPL win, but failed to seek formal permission, which is required at least a week in advance.
The early morning post on June 4 drew over 44 lakh views and led to an estimated crowd of over 3 lakh, far exceeding the stadium’s 35,000 capacity.
The report also cites a delay in clarifying entry requirements. A post stating that entry would require passes was shared only at 3:14 pm—after the crowd had already gathered, causing confusion and panic.
Officials chose not to cancel the event entirely, fearing unrest, and instead allowed a shortened version under tight monitoring.
