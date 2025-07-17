US Embassy Issues Advisory After Indian Tourist Allegedly Caught Shoplifting
The US embassy in India has issued a fresh advisory for visa applicants, urging them to follow American laws during their stay.
Without directly referencing any specific incident, the embassy warned that offenses like assault, theft, or burglary could not only lead to legal trouble but also result in visa cancellation and ineligibility for future visas.
The advisory follows a viral video showing an Indian tourist allegedly caught shoplifting goods worth over Rs 1 lakh ($1000) at a Target store in the US.
In the video, the woman can be heard pleading with officials to let her pay for the items.
