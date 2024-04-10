Rajeev Chandrasekhar Under EC Scrutiny Following Congress Allegations Of Financial Misrepresentation
The Election Commission has instructed the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to examine any inconsistencies in the information provided in the affidavits submitted by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
Chandrasekhar, who is running as a BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, has been accused of giving false information regarding his financial status in his election affidavit, by Congress.
As per regulations, any discrepancies or misrepresentations in an affidavit are addressed in accordance with Section 125 A of the Representation of People's Act 1951.
According to legal provisions, failing to disclose information in nomination papers or affidavits may result in imprisonment for up to six months, a fine, or both.
In the Income Tax return for 2022-23, the minister's overall earnings amounted to Rs 5,59,200, contrasting sharply with the mere Rs 680 reported for the preceding year, 2021-22.
