Elon Musk Under Investigation In Brazil For Defying Court Orders On X
Elon Musk is under legal scrutiny in Brazil following his involvement in a public dispute with a supreme court justice regarding an order for the social network X to remove certain far-right accounts.
Justice Alexandre de Moraes had ordered the platform to block several users as part of his investigation into former President Jair Bolsonaro's post-2022 election power retention efforts.
The directive also prohibited the social network from disclosing information about the blocked accounts and imposed fines of approximately £16,000 per day for non-compliance.
However, after Musk announced that the company would overturn those blocks, the judge revealed that he had initiated an inquiry into what he deemed as Musk's obstruction of justice.
In response to the case, Musk alleged, on Tuesday, that Brazilian employees of his social media platform X are facing threats of arrest.
The Tesla CEO also mentioned that he will disclose all information he possesses about the Brazilian Supreme Court judge once his employees are out of harm's way.
