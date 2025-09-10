Rajasthan Passes Anti-Conversion Bill With Harsh Penalties
The Rajasthan Assembly passed the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2025, on September 9 to curb unlawful religious conversions.
The law makes all conversion-related offences non-bailable, with punishments ranging from 7 years to life imprisonment and fines up to ₹25 lakh, imposing stricter penalties for mass conversions, vulnerable groups, and foreign-funded conversions.
It also states that marriages for conversion can be voided, and even voluntary conversions require prior approval from the District Collector with a 90-day advance application.
RLD MLA Subhash Garg opposed the bill, warning of corruption and police misuse, and suggested that conversion notices also be published in newspapers for transparency.
A controversy arose when BJP MLA Gopal Sharma said legislators who had converted, such as Rafiq Khan and Kagzi, should return to their “original religion.”
Defending the bill, Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham said it was needed to protect civilization and culture, stressing that while individuals could choose their religion, forced, fraudulent or induced conversions were illegal.
The law comes after repeated complaints of mass conversions in the state, including a February 2024 incident in Bharatpur and the recent arrest of preacher Bajinder Singh, who faces multiple cases, including rape charges in Punjab.
As of July 2025, 10 states have anti-conversion laws, with Maharashtra set to join in December. Others include Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and more.
