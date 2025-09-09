Nepal Protests Over Social Media Ban Leave 19 Dead, PM Resigns
Nepal’s GenZ-led protests against a social media ban and corruption turned violent on September 8, leaving at least 19 people dead and more than 400 injured.
The unrest began in Maitighar, Kathmandu, as a peaceful gathering but escalated when some groups stormed Parliament. Security forces responded with tear gas, water cannons, and rubber bullets, while protesters retaliated with sticks and bottles.
The government had recently banned 26 major platforms, including Meta, X, and YouTube for failing to comply with registration rules.
Beyond the social media ban, protesters raised grievances about corruption scandals like the 2017 Airbus deal, limited job opportunities, heavy reliance on remittances, and inequality.
In response, the government convened an emergency cabinet meeting and revoked the social media ban, restoring access to all platforms on September 9.
An investigation panel has been ordered to report within 15 days, while Home minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned on moral grounds.
Amid ongoing protests, Prime Minister Oli and Communications Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung also resigned September 9.
