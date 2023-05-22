Rajasthan, Delhi, Bengal: IMD Issues Heatwave Alert As Temperatures Soar In North, Central India
As parts of Delhi recorded around 46 degree Celsius as the maximum temperature on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for parts of Delhi-NCR for Monday.
The heatwave conditions are also likely to prevail over parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal on Monday, IMD said.
“Maximum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2-3°C over Northwest India during the next 3 days and fall by 3-5°C thereafter,” the IMD press release read.
According to the weather department, a fresh western disturbance could bring relief from the hot weather conditions accompanying a fall in maximum temperature by 3-5 degree Celsius from May 24.
As of now, schools have been closed in Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal due to heatwave conditions, The Indian Express reported.
Also read
How To Keep Heatstroke At Bay Amidst Soaring Temperatures? Experts Explain